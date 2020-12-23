President Trump may be pulled from a “spider hole” and hanged in the vein of Saddam Hussein if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s prognosticator skills are as advertised.

“The day that madman was hanged was the day people celebrated the final victory,” Mr. Rouhani said during a Cabinet meeting that aired on state television, the U.K. Independent reported Wednesday. “Trump’s fate won’t be much better than Saddam‘s.”

Iranian officials have fumed for the past four years as Mr. Trump imposed sanctions on the regime, reversed policies implemented by former President Barack Obama and killed Quds Force terror mastermind Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“One madman in our region was Saddam, who imposed a war on our nation, and the other madman was Trump, who imposed another war on our people,” he continued. “One imposed a military war on us, while the other imposed an economic war.”

Hussein, the former leader of Iraq, was pulled from a “spider hole” in 2003 after the U.S. invasion and was ultimately hanged by his own people in 2006.

