Oulèye Ndoye, the now-ex-wife of Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, told police officers following a March dispute in Atlanta that he is a “great actor” and that she’s been trying to hide his behavior from the public for “a long time,” according to newly aired bodycam footage.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired footage of the incident late Tuesday, which showed Ms. Ndoye tearfully telling a police officer: “This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office. This is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.

“I’ve been trying to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line,” she continued in the video. “So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Mr. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, was not charged with a crime in the March incident after his then-wife accused him of deliberately running over her foot with his car. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the couple were amid divorce negotiations at the time and finalized their split about two months later.

An officer said in a police report that medical officials didn’t find any visible signs of injury to Ms. Ndoye’s foot.

In the video, Mr. Warnock told the officers his wife was lying.

“I barely move, and all of a sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot. I don’t believe it,” he said in the video.

The footage aired on Fox News two weeks before Mr. Warnock is set to face Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a high stakes Jan. 5 runoff election, one of two races that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Ms. Loeffler said Tuesday she was “deeply” troubled by the footage.

“Domestic abuse is a very serious issue, and this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch,” she said in a statement, the Journal-Constitution reported. “Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard.”

Warnock spokesman Michael Brewer called it a “pathetic and dishonest campaign” by Ms. Loeffler to get ahead in the race and said the Republican had “spent her entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family,” the Journal-Constitution reported.

