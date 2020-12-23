By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

LAKE PARK, Iowa (AP) - Police in a small lake community in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a woman, and they say it’s being treated as a homicide.

Lake Park officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim inside. Her name and cause of death were not released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Dickinson County authorities are assisting in the investigation.

Lake Park is a town of about 1,100 residents that sits along Silver Lake near the Minnesota border.

