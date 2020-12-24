BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state’s Ethics Commission has the power to write rules defining “lobby” and “lobbyist.”

Stenehjem’s opinion Wednesday came after the commission asked him to clarify its authority to expand the definitions relating to gifts. The Bismarck Tribune says the commission has come across conflicting language in state law and the constitution.

Voters approved the five-member commission two years ago, along with a lobbyist gift ban that takes effect Jan. 5.

Stenehjem wrote that the definitions of “lobby” and “lobbyist” in state government ethics law limit the reach of the board’s gift rules and are inconsistent with the board’s constitutional directive and authority. He said it’s his opinion that the board has the power to expand the definitions in order to fulfill its mandate.

