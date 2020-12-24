Andrew Yang filed paperwork Wednesday paving the way for the former Democratic presidential hopeful to participate in next year’s New York City mayoral race.

The website for New York City’s Campaign Finance Board now lists Mr. Yang as a candidate for mayor and shows a political committee for his campaign, “Yang for New York,” has been created and registered.

Mr. Yang, a businessman born in Schenectady, New York, revealed shortly after he exited the race for the Democratic presidential nomination that he was open to running to become the mayor of the Big Apple.

A recent Slingshot Strategies poll of 1,000 likely Democratic voters found 20% identified Mr. Yang as their top pick in the 2021 mayoral primary, The New York Post reported earlier this month.

Terms limits prevent current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, from seeking reelection next year, and several potential successors have previously tossed their hat in the race to replace him.

Mr. Yang, 45, ended his long-shot White House campaign in February, and the following month he endorsed rival Joseph R. Biden, who is now the president-elect.

Mr. Yang did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

