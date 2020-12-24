Los Angeles County has lifted its ban on indoor worship, but other California churches faced the prospect of a remote Christmas after an appeals court declined a request to block a state lockdown order in time for the sacred Christian religious holiday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled a hearing on Harvest Rock Church’s motion for a temporary restraining order for Dec. 28, eliminating any chance for the Pasadena church to hold Christmas services indoors.

That left California churches with one last hope: Another three-judge panel was expected to rule Thursday on a motion from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista that would clear the way for worshippers to gather inside the sanctuary.

“No one should ever have to choose between worship or jail in America. Yet, that is exactly the choice Gov. [Gavin] Newsom has placed on every person in California,” said Mat Staver, founder and president of the Liberty Counsel who represents Harvest Rock Church and Harvest Ministry International. “This will not stand.”

One of the three panelists, Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain, chastised the court for failing to lift the pandemic restrictions for Christmas.

“Even if we need more time to consider the pending motion in full, we should have granted the church at least the temporary relief it needs to ensure that its members can exercise freely the fundamental right to practice their Christian religion on one of the most sacred Christian days of the year,” said Judge O’Scannlain, who dissented in part and concurred in part with the ruling.

He said it was “not the church’s fault that it finds itself in this predicament.”

Harvest Rock filed for a temporary restraining order as soon as the lower-court orders were vacated following the Supreme Court’s Thanksgiving Eve decision in Roman Catholic Diocese v. Cuomo.

In that case, the high court blocked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from enforcing strict occupancy limits on churches based on public-health restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Los Angeles County lifted its public-health restrictions Saturday on indoor services in response to a Supreme Court decision.

Judge O’Scannlain said Harvest Rock “had to wait more than two weeks before the district court ruled on that motion.”

“When the district court finally denied its motion two days ago, Harvest Rock Church filed a notice of appeal the same day,” he said. “The next day [Tuesday], the church moved for an emergency injunction from our court.”

Harvest Rock has held indoor worship in defiance of Mr. Newsom’s latest public-health mandate, under which 99% of state residents are under strict regional stay-at-home orders that prohibit indoor and outdoor restaurant dining, put capacity limits on shopping, and allow outdoor worship services only.

Mr. Staver said he expected to church to hold indoor Christmas services.

“Harvest is going to risk the criminal arrest anyway and have a service,” Mr. Staver said.

He said he believed the California churches would prevail based on the Supreme Court’s decision in New York.

“We will win this case,” Mr. Staver said. “I have no doubt about it. It’s just a matter of time, and if we have to go back to the Supreme Court, we will. I think the road map is obvious from New York.”

Under Mr. Newsom’s Dec. 3 order, the state was divided into five geographical regions, with lockdown orders kicking in if hospital ICU capacity falls below 15%. Four of the five regions are under the stay-at-home order.

The state on Thursday surpassed two million cases of COVID-19, with statewide ICU capacity falling to 1.1% as the number of ICU patients with COVID-19 doubled in the last three weeks, and hospitalizations rose 61%.

“Hospitals are full, ICU beds are few, people are dying,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, state secretary for Health and Human Services. “The simplest thing we can do, but also the most significant, is to stay home. We are the first line of defense against the virus and we must act now.”

Churches challenging the worship restrictions argue that Mr. Newsom lacks the constitutional authority to implement lockdown orders, and that “even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”

“The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty,” said the motion in the South Bay case filed by the Thomas More Society.

The churches also point out that the entertainment industry, including music, movie and film production, received an exemption for its workforce “provided they follow COVID-19 public health guidance around physical distancing.”

“In essence, California is barring us from holding indoor worship, but if Hollywood was making a moving and pretending to hold indoor worship, that would be OK,” said United Pentecostal Bishop Arthur Hodges III in a statement.

The three-judge panel in Harvest Rock set a Dec. 28 deadline for the state to reply to the church’s motion, with the church ordered to respond by Dec. 29.

In the South Bay case, the panel set a Dec. 31 deadline for opening briefs, with an answering brief due Jan. 7 and optional reply due Jan. 11.

