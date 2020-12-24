House Democrats’ Christmas Eve push to approve $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans dealing with the coronavirus economic fallout faltered Thursday.

The effort from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came after President Trump threw the must-pass, year-end $2.3 trillion legislation into doubt this week.

Mr. Trump said the package — negotiated by lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin — included too much wasteful spending, and the president demanded lawmakers increase the $600 stimulus checks included in the bill to $2,000.

Republicans, meanwhile, sought to revisit some of the spending included in the package.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, Michigan Democrat, presided over the chamber and rejected both unanimous consent requests, citing House guidelines that bar such efforts “unless it has been cleared by the bipartisan floor and committee leadership.”

