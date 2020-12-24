FORT TOWSON, Okla. (AP) - Police have arrested three teenagers after finding the dead bodies of one of their parents near a southeast Oklahoma community, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Chad Jon Dale Voyles, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday along with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, according to the agency.

The arrests came after investigators discovered the bodies of the girl’s parents, Sherrie Pyron and Curtis Lee Martin, near Fort Towson, a town about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, according to an OSBI press release.

Investigators said Martin was found inside a home and Pyron was discovered on the property in a “clandestine grave.”

Formal charges have not been filed, and court and jail records don’t indicate if Voyles has an attorney who could speak in his behalf.

