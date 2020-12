DALTON, N.H. (AP) - One man is dead and a New Hampshire state trooper is recovering from being shot after a traffic stop in Dalton.

The attorney general’s office says the trooper stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and the male driver, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun. Responding officers found the driver dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The trooper was hospitalized, and was in stable condition Thursday morning.

Neither of their names have been released.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, nor was there one mounted on his cruiser. Such cameras are not required for state troopers, though they will be soon under police accountability reforms recently enacted in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

