The most respected professions in the U.S. each played a pivotal role in the nation’s battle against COVID-19, waged throughout the year.

Nurses, doctors and grade school teachers received the highest praise for their honesty and ethics in a new Gallup poll which gauged the appeal of 15 professions. Members of Congress were tied with “car sales people” at the bottom of the list.

The greatest partisan divide in the survey emerged when respondents were asked to rate the ethics and honesty of journalists. Only a quarter of the overall public said they lauded members of the press. Gallup found that only 5% of Republicans agreed with that idea, compared to 48% of Democrats.

The poll also revealed the following:

• 89% of U.S. adults said they applaud nurses for their “honesty and ethics.”

• 77% said the same of medical doctors; 75% cited grade school teachers, 71% cited pharmacists.

• 52% applauded police officers for honesty and ethics; 43% cited judges, 39% cite clergy, 36% nursing home operators.

• 28% applauded journalists, 21% lawyers, 17% business executives.

• 10% applaud advertising practitioners, 8% car sales people, 8% members of Congress.

The Gallup poll of 1,018 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 1-17 and released Wednesday.

