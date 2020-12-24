ADA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said this week it is looking into the death of an inmate who died after a fight with another inmate at the Pontotoc County Jail .

The agency announced in a press release late Wednesday that a felony assault charge has been filed against 22-year-old Kalup Born and that additional charges are possible.

Investigators say 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson was severely injured after an altercation with Born earlier this month and died last weekend from his injuries.

Born is in custody awaiting trial on a dozen charges related to the kidnapping and killing of a 70-year-old woman in 2017. Born’s attorney in that case couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

