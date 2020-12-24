By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 24, 2020

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Glendale police say a 60-year-old man is dead after being stabbed when he answered a knock on his apartment’s front door early Thursday.

Sgt. Randy Stewart said responding officers found the victim lying on the floor and witnesses told police that the victim was stabbed by his assailant after going to the door at about 1 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No immediate arrest was made and police did not immediately release the victim’s identity or a suspect description.

