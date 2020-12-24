KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash who was left lying on the side of a street for more than 48 hours before he was found.

Police said Thursday that 24-year-old Deyonta Tenner was the person killed Dec. 18 when a speeding vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian. But it wasn’t until around 9 a.m. Sunday that someone called authorities to report the body near the road.

Police have released photos of the vehicle believed to be involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.