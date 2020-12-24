Local and national politicians across the country this holiday season have responded to the Give-a-Ham challenge, a social media effort encouraging people to donate hams to the needy.

The annual campaign began several years ago by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) challenging those in the pork industry to give back to those less fortunate.

The campaign, which began just before Thanksgiving, runs through Jan. 1.

This year, the initiative has more urgency as the deadly coronavirus pandemic has wreaked economic havoc across the country. Roughly 100,000 businesses have shut down during the pandemic, according to Yelp.com’s Local Economic Impact Report.

“With so many Americans struggling with COVID-related financial challenges, this year’s ‘Give-a-Ham’ challenge takes on special meaning,” NPPC President Howard Roth said. “Giving back to our communities is a core value of hog farmers nationwide; it’s gratifying to come together as an industry this time of year to serve those in need.”

Since the pandemic began, hog farmers and state pork associations have donated more than 15.7 million pounds, or 222.8 million servings, of pork to local food banks through Oct. 31.

In 2019, more than 1,000 people participated in the challenge.

Participants are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the #GiveaHam hashtag.

While pork producers usually respond to the challenge, this year the initiative has attracted politicians.

Rep. Troy Balderson, Ohio Republican, responded after Ohio Pork, an advocacy group, challenged him to donate. He donated a ham to the Salvation Army of Zanesville, Ohio, according to his Twitter feed.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, also responded by donating a ham to the Badger Prairie Needs Network, one of the busiest food pantries in the state.

He challenged his lieutenant governor to follow suit.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, posted a social media video of his ham donation.

“I was challenged to #GiveAHam this holiday season by @OkPor Board President, Dottie King. I am proud to accept the challenge by donating a ham to an Oklahoma family,” he tweeted.

He also challenged Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, and Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur to participate. Both donated hams to local food banks.

Politicians are not the only ones up for the challenge. Local police and several businesses donated hams to various charities.

The police department in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, gave hams to local churches, safe shelters and the Big Brother/Big Sister program.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.