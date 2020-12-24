Roger Stone, President Trump’s freshly pardoned former adviser, said Thursday he plans to file a $25 million lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and several former top government officials.

Mr. Stone announced plans to pursue the litigation several hours after the White House announced he was among the latest Trump allies to receive a pardon from the president.

Posting on the social media service Parler, Mr. Stone, 68, said the terms of his pardon allow him to sue the Justice Department and that he intends to follow through.

Mr. Stone listed several people he said he plans to sue as well, including former FBI Director James Comey, former special counsel Robert S. Mueller and former CIA Director John O. Brennan, among others.

“My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct’s with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million Dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally,” said Mr. Stone.

Mr. Stone, Mr. Trump’s longtime ally, was charged with seven felonies as a result of the investigation into the 2016 election led by Mr. Mueller, a former FBI director, and was convicted across the board.

A federal court judge ordered Mr. Stone to spend 40 months in federal prison, but Mr. Trump commuted that sentence in July shortly before it was supposed to start.

More recently, the White House said Wednesday the president had issued Mr. Stone “a full and unconditional pardon,” making him among the latest ally of Mr. Trump to be cleared by him of criminal activity.

“Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation,” the White House said in a statement.

Others who Mr. Stone said he plans to sue include former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mr. Mueller special counsel, and several former members of Mr. Mueller’s prosecutorial team.

Mr. Stone also said he plans to sue William P. Barr, who became attorney general after the Mueller probe started and held that role until resigning from the Justice Department on Wednesday this week.

“In fact I am going to add Bill Barr to the lawsuit and I will handle his cross-examination personally,” Mr. Stone posted on Parler.

