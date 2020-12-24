CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky wildlife officials are using robotic deer to catch illegal hunters.

The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.

Kentucky hunting regulations say it’s illegal to “deliberately cast the rays of a spotlight … where wildlife or domestic livestock may reasonably be expected to be located.” The practice is illegal in many states.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that 29-year-old James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County. State Fish and Wildlife officials said in an arrest citation that Malone pointed his vehicle’s headlights “for an extended period of time” on what he thought was a deer.

Officials found what they suspected to be methamphetamine in Malone’s vehicle, according to the citation. He was charged with spot lighting, drug charges and hunting without a license.

