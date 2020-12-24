U.S. forces killed multiple explosives experts in Somalia earlier this month who have been linked to the al-Shabaab jihadi terrorist group, officials confirmed Thursday.

In coordination with government officials, the U.S. launched two airstrikes Dec. 10 at an al-Shabaab compound in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, U.S. Africa Command said.

The bomb makers who were killed in the airstrikes were providing improvised explosive devices for al-Shabaab fighters. Although the assessment is continuing, U.S. officials believe no civilians were injured or killed.

“We will continue to apply pressure to the al-Shabaab network. They continue to undermine Somali security and need to be contained and degraded,” said Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Since 2018, al-Shabaab has been implicated in at least 45 vehicle-borne IED attacks in Mogadishu alone, resulting in the deaths of more than 400 civilians, security forces and government officials.

“Al-Shabaab remains a dangerous franchise of al-Qaeda,” Gen. Townsend said. “We continue to monitor the threat and support our partners through training and military and diplomatic engagement. This mission illustrates our continuing commitment to eradicating this threat and supporting our Somali partners in the region.”

U.S. officials said they will continue to monitor and maintain pressure on the al-Shabaab terror network in East Africa.

“Al-Shabaab seeks to not only destroy governance and security in Somalia but target innocent civilians in Kenya and elsewhere,” said Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, director of intelligence for U.S. Africa Command.

