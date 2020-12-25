RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City authorities say one man was killed in a Thursday night shooting and a teen was wounded by a police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Friday morning.

“This is definitely not the news we’d like to be delivering on Christmas Day,” Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video recorded at 5:55 a.m. Friday at the scene of the second incident.

The police shooting happened after a traffic stop about 3:45 a.m. Friday. One of the occupants ran from the vehicle and a second person, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, got out of the car holding a shotgun. The officer “asked repeatedly” for the teen to drop the shotgun and he refused, Hedrick said.

Hedrick said the officer fired and the boy fell to the ground. The officer provided first aid before medics brought him to the hospital, the Rapid City Journal reported. His condition is not known.

The person who fled has not been located but is not considered a danger to the community, Hedrick said.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday, when officers arriving on scene found a 31-year-old man lying in the street. Officers began providing aid to the man but he later died at the hospital, Hedrick said.

