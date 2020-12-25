President Trump wished the country a Merry Christmas Friday, noting that “our gatherings might look different than in years past” due to the coronavirus and touting the “Christmas miracle” of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“This Christmas, like every Christmas, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and show our heartfelt gratitude for the abundant blessings God has bestowed upon our lives and country,” he wrote in a statement. “This year, we come together as proud Americans — grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God.”

“To all Americans, and to all our friends around the globe celebrating today, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year,” he added.

In the note, Mr. Trump specifically thanked military families for their service, as well as first responders, law enforcement and frontline medical workers facing the coronavirus daily, saying their work is an “example of the selfless love of God.”

In a video messaged issued Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the two emergency coronavirus vaccines — one from Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna — as a “Christmas miracle” in a year with many Americans suffering.

