KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a Christmas morning homicide.

The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Fairfax Bluffs Apartments north of Kansas Highway 5 and south of the Quindaro Power Station around 6:20 a.m. Friday. They found a Hispanic male in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital and later died. Police released no further details.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.