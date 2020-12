Nashville police on Friday afternoon released a photo of the RV involved in a Christmas morning explosion that sent three people to the hospital and destroyed city buildings in what they say may have been “an intentional act.”

The RV arrived in the area at 1:22 a.m. (CST), a few hours before the explosion. Police are asking the public to send in any information they have.

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

