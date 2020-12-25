PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported.

When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot - one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

