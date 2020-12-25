MILWAUKEE (AP) - MIlwaukee police say a man who went to a neighbor’s apartment Thursday night in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation was shot and killed.

Police say the suspect showed up at to the apartment, where the 48-year-old victim was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released. Police are asking for the public’s help with any information about the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

