By - Associated Press - Friday, December 25, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in which two teenagers were killed and a third person was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound, police said Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday found three victims. According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victims as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13. The identity of the third shooting victim wasn’t released.

There have been no arrests so far, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide