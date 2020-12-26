DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas.

The Dover Police Department say man in his late twenties was shot and killed Friday. They said the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle early Christmas morning. He later died of his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

