By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 26, 2020

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas.

The Dover Police Department say man in his late twenties was shot and killed Friday. They said the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle early Christmas morning. He later died of his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

