Michael T. Flynn called Saturday for President Trump’s supporters to protest in capital cities across the country when Congress meets to make official his recent loss to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser, said on social media that fellow Trump supporters should protest the recent White House race when Congress counts the Electoral College votes.

“On 6 JAN, Patriots across the nation who can’t make it to our Nation’s Capital should respectfully & peacefully protest this fraudulent election at your State’s Capitals,” Mr. Flynn said on Twitter.

Congress is set to hold a joint session on Jan. 6, at which point the votes cast by the Electoral College affirming Mr. Biden’s victory in the recent White House race will be counted and made official.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Flynn are among prominent Republicans who allege the race was rigged and not really won by Mr. Biden, but no credible evidence has emerged to corroborate their claims.

Mr. Flynn, a former Army lieutenant general, made the post about protesting in response to the president alluding on Twitter earlier Saturday to a rally his supporters plan to hold in Washington.

“The ‘Justice’ Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

“I know a thing or two about the ‘Just Us’ department,” replied Mr. Flynn, one of several Trump allies charged in the investigation into the 2016 race led by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller.

Mr. Flynn, 62, left the Trump administration in early 2017 amid revelations about him lying to the FBI. He later pleaded guilty to a related count but was ultimately pardoned by the president last month. He has since repeatedly suggested Mr. Trump invoke “limited martial law” and have the military oversee a new election.

