PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two young boys struck by gunfire on Christmas night in northwest Philadelphia are in stable condition, police said.

The gunfire in the East Germantown neighborhood was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

A 13-year-old was hit on the right arm and an 11-year-old was shot in the left side of his face, police said. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victims and witnesses who were with them said they were hanging out with a bunch of friends when they heard shots and thought it was firecrackers, WPVI-TV reported.

After the boys realized they had been hit, Small said, they ran to the home of a family friend to call for help.

Detectives are trying to determine whether they were hit by stray gunfire.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.