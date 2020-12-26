Roger Stone said Saturday that he plans to sue Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, over an allegedly defamatory claim the congressman previously made about the freshly pardoned friend of President Trump.

“His claim I traded my silence for Clemency is a LIE and there is no evidence whatsoever or credible witnesses to prove otherwise,” Mr. Stone posted on the social media service Parler.

Mr. Stone, President Trump‘s longtime confidant and former campaign adviser, was convicted by a jury last year of seven felonies he faced as a result of the government’s probe of the 2016 U.S. election.

A federal court judge ordered Mr. Stone to serve 40 months imprisonment, but Mr. Trump intervened in July and commuted that sentence days before it was supposed to start.

The White House more recently announced on Tuesday that Mr. Stone had received a full and unconditional pardon from the president clearing him of his perjury, obstruction and witness tamping convictions.

Mr. Jeffries previously alleged in the aftermath of Mr. Stone having his sentence commuted that it was a criminal exchange between the president and his pal.

Reacting to the commutation on Twitter in July, Mr. Jeffries posted: “Roger Stone lied. To cover-up for Trump. The corrupt President just paid him back. They can all be indicted.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Jeffries did not immediately return a message sent over the weekend requesting comment.

Mr. Stone, 68, previously said Thursday he plans to file a $25 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice and several former government officials involved in his case alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is set to succeed Mr. Trump on January 20.

