ATLANTA (AP) - A 16-year-old girl is dead and another teenager is in jail after a shooting Saturday at a hotel in Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in downtown around 12:30 a.m., news outlets reported. Officers found the injured teen, who was not conscious or breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency with a juvenile male companion,” Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. ”A verbal dispute occurred between both parties which resulted in the juvenile male fatally shooting the victim.”

The male suspect, also 16, was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by persons under the age of 18, police said. He is being held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Because of their ages, police have not identified the victim or the 16-year-old charged in her death.

