President Trump on Saturday went on a Twitter tear, railing against election fraud and Congress’ coronavirus relief package and annual defense policy bill.

He doubled down on his veto threat against the $900 billion relief bill, which is included in a $2.3 trillion spending bill. The veto would dash the relief, including unemployment benefits that expire at midnight Saturday, and trigger a government shutdown Monday.

“I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in ‘pork.’” wrote Mr. Trump.

House Republicans blocked a move by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday to up the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 per person to $2,000, as demanded by the president.

In the barrage of tweets that Mr. Trump shot off on the morning after Christmas, he took aim at the Supreme Court, Senate Republicans and the Justice Department for failing to help overturn his loss in what he called a “corrupt” election.

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election,” he wrote. “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”

Mr. Trump, whose onslaught of lawsuits failed to overturn the election results of any of the contested states, insists President-elect Joseph R. Biden will be an illegitimate president.

He is spending the Christmas to New Year’s holiday break at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Trump continued to vilify Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, who has acknowledged Mr. Biden as president-elect.

“If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!”

On the Supreme Court, which on Dec. 11 rejected a major challenge to the presidential election brought by Texas, Mr. Trump tweeted:

“The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it - No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!”

On the Justice Department, which has not found widespread voter fraud, he wrote:

“The ‘Justice’ Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.”

As he headed from Washington to Florida on Wednesday, he vetoed the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act because lawmakers didn’t satisfy his demand that it repeal legal liability protections for social media companies such as Twitter, Google and Facebook.

The president had vowed to veto the bill if it did not strip Big Tech’s legal protection, which is enshrined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Mr. Trump hammered home his objections in the tweetstorm:

“Our $740 defense bill is a gift to China, Russia & Big Tech. It fails to terminate the internationally dangerous Section 230, won’t allow us to bring our troops back home (where they belong), renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!”

“I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!!”

Mr. Trump also railed against the slow pace of the Justice Department investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia collusion probe, which is led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who recently was elevated to special counsel to carry on the investigation during the Biden administration.

“Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied on my campaign, colluded with Russia (and others), and got caught. Read the Horowitz Reports about Comey & McCabe. Even the Fake News @nytimes said “bad”. They tried it all, and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

