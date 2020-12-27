If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is serious about mounting a challenge to Sen. Charles Schumer, New York state’s top Democrat has some advice.

Don’t.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the state Democratic Party, told the New York Post over the weekend that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who just won her second term in the House, will lose if she tries to unseat the veteran New York senator.

“I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need,” Mr. Jacobs said. “Chuck Schumer has been a progressive force in the state for decades. She has a constituency that admires her and supports her, and they’re in her community, and I think it would be a loss for them if she were to do that.”

The New York City congresswoman, whose district is in the borough of Queens, has been the subject of speculation regarding her political future since unexpectedly winning the seat in 2018.

She’s among the harshest critics of President Trump, but the New York billionaire has said she would defeat the Senate minority leader in a primary challenge.

