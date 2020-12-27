COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 14-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was grazed by a bullet reportedly fired from another vehicle on Christmas night, police said.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to the north Columbus scene of what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident.

Police said the 14-year-old told them that he was a passenger in a vehicle that came under fire from the driver of a grey vehicle, who fired several times, grazing the boy on his leg.

Fire department medics treated the juvenile victim at scene. Detectives are investigating the case as a felony assault and are asking anyone from the public with information to call them.

