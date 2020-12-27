BEAR, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they are investigating a robbery of a Dollar General store.

Delaware State Police said a male suspect approached the sales counter at the Dollar General store in Bear on Saturday evening and handed an employee a note. Police said the note implied the suspect had a gun and demanded cash.

Police said the employee complied and the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.