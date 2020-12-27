Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly will be vaccinated with his country’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a Kremlin spokesperson said Sunday.

Russia unveiled its version of a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination campaign earlier this month, and will allow people over the age of 60 to apply to receive the vaccine on Monday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Last week, officials approved the vaccine for distribution among elderly populations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 1 TV Sunday that Mr. Putin “said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed.”

The 68-year-old Russian leader previously has said that the Sputnik V vaccine is safe to use and has urged others to be vaccinated once it becomes widely available.

