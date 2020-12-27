President Trump late Sunday said he will rally in Georgia on Monday on behalf of two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of races that could determine control of the Senate in the new year.

He said it will be “a big and wonderful RALLY.”

“So important for our Country that they win!” the president tweeted.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. in the northwestern town of Dalton and feature both senators.

Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue are facing Jan. 5 runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Victories by both Democrats would split the Senate, 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Mr. Trump also tweeted about his own battle to overturn the results of the November election he lost to President-elect Joseph R. Biden. He suggested there is intrigue to come on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to affirm the results of the Electoral College.

“See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!” he tweeted.

