California Gov. Gavin Newsom says a stay-at-home order for the COVID-19 pandemic may be extended this week.

The Democrat told citizens to steel themselves for another round dose of isolation starting Tuesday.

“It’s likely those stay-at-home orders will be extended,” Mr. Newsom said during a press conference. “It’s obviously generated headlines. It’s generated a lot of focus and consternation, not only within the region but throughout the region [and] throughout the country. … Look at L.A. county alone: 12,000 to 15,000 cases a day just in the last few weeks.”

Extending the stay-at-home order comes amid a surge in cases for the state, which has implemented some of the most stringent measures in the nation in an attempt to slow the virus.

The governor also suggested that the worst is yet to come.

“We likely will experience in two weeks, 10, 14, 18 days from now, this surge stacked on top of these other surges related to holiday activities,” Mr. Newsom said. “[We’re trying to] really be vigilant in terms of our promotion of alternative strategies as we wait for the vaccines to mitigate spread.”

Mr. Newsom said “new billboards” and “in store-messaging in grocery stores” would be rolled out to better educate citizens about the contagion.

The measures are expected to stay in place until ICU capacity in 11 Southern California counties can reliably improve.

“Area hospitals have been at the breaking point for weeks, and Southern California’s ICU capacity currently sits at 0%,” the station reported.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/Gw9YZgArZP — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 28, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.