President Trump’s tenure at The White House is coming to an end, but his grip on the Republican Party won’t be fading away any time soon.

Rasmussen Reports found in a survey released Monday that 72% of Republicans said the party should “be more like President Trump” than the “average GOP member of Congress.”

Roughly a quarter of Republicans felt the average GOP member of Congress would be a better role model.

Mr. Trump has signaled he plans on remaining a force in party politics.

He already flirted with running again in 2024 and has endorsed Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel for reelection.

Mr. Trump also has been raising money nonstop since the election and amassed a massive war chest that could help fund future political endeavors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.