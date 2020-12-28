The House is expected to vote Monday to override President Trump’s veto of the must-pass annual defense policy bill after it secured a veto-proof majority in its passage earlier this month despite repeated veto threats from the White House.

Mr. Trump last week vetoed the major defense bill as promised, citing its failure to repeal legal protections for social media giants, plus its renaming of military bases that are tributes to Confederates, and other objections.

He said the legislation “fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision.”

House lawmakers quickly scolded the move and scheduled a Monday vote to push through the legislation that received veto-proof majorities in both chambers upon its initial passage.

“The FY21 NDAA passed with overwhelming, veto-proof support in both the House and Senate, and I remain confident that Congress will override this harmful veto,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, Washington State Democrat, said in a statement after Mr. Trump vetoed the legislation last Wednesday.

“While the president may not care about our service members and their families, Congress still places an immense value on their service and sacrifice.”

Democrats have expressed confidence that the override vote has enough backing to skirt the presidential veto, despite some Republicans who supported the bill but have said they will vote to sustain Mr. Trump’s decision.

The $740.5 billion bill sets annual priorities for defense spending and is considered essential by both parties.

Mr. Trump has so far had a perfect record in sustaining his vetoes of eight bills during his four years in office, but after obtaining a two-thirds majority approval in both chambers to pass the NDAA, the president is poised to face a first in his final weeks in office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.