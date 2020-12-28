Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris is scheduled to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in an on-camera event, according to President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s transition team.

Doug Emhoff, Ms. Harris’s husband, is also expected to get a vaccine shot.

Mr. Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week.

Medical experts suggested that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris stagger the first doses for security purposes, according to the transition.

Vice President Mike Pence also received a vaccine shot earlier this month with cameras rolling.

The White House says President Trump is willing to get vaccinated but that he wants to save the initial supplies for frontline workers.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams also said last week that Mr. Trump’s doctors have advised him to wait since the president received special antibody treatment after contracting the virus in October.

