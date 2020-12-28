ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man is accused of shooting another man outside a bar on Main Street in downtown St. Charles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Marcell Foster of Bel-Ridge was charged Sunday with first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

The shooting happened late Saturday. A 32-year-old St. Louis man was found on a parking lot. He had been shot at least twice and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Foster was taken into custody at the scene.

