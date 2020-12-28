SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A man authorities say attacked two reporters and tried to get into the closed Oregon Capitol during last week’s special legislative session has turned himself in.

KOIN reports 40-year-old Jeremy Roberts turned himself in to the Oregon State Police Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Roberts tried to get into the building Dec. 21 and also attacked two reporters covering the protests, authorities said. He is in the Marion County Jail on charges including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and a probation violation warrant.

Four other men were arrested during last week’s protests.

State lawmakers met for one day Dec. 21 and passed $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.

