LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 26-year-old woman is not mentally competent to stand trial on charges she killed her two young daughters, denied having had children and spoke about selling the girls’ body parts, a judge in Las Vegas decided Monday.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell ordered Amanda Sharp-Jefferson held at a secure psychiatric facility pending a determination by doctors that she can stand trial, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

The father of the girls, Jaykwon Singleton, told police that when he found Sharp-Jefferson in their apartment with the girls’ bodies on Nov. 10, she told him their organs would be worth a lot of money. He said Sharp-Jefferson also said she didn’t recognize him.

Several reports said it appeared that 1-year-old Rose Singleton and 2-month-old Lily Singleton drowned. The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday the causes of death are still being investigated.

A doctor who evaluated Sharp-Jefferson in jail determined she was unable to assist in her defense, the Review-Journal said, and the judge said Sharp-Jefferson refused be evaluated by another doctor.

