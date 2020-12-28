A Maryland company, Novavax, launched a late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday, making it the fifth candidate to get to phase 3 in the U.S. and potentially expanding the portfolio of options in 2021.

Novavax, of Gaithersburg, plans to enroll 30,000 participants at 115 sites in the U.S. and Mexico. The federal government is funding the trial.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the launch “demonstrates our resolve to end the pandemic through development of multiple safe and effective vaccines.”

Scientists want at least a quarter of enrollees to be 65 and older — a cohort that’s been slammed by COVID-19 — and is emphasizing enrollment in minority communities.

The trial will be randomized at a 2-to-1 ratio, meaning two volunteers will receive the vaccine for each one who receives a placebo. It is blinded, so neither the researchers nor the participants know who’s getting what, as a data-safety monitoring board monitors the trial from the outside.

A second injection will be delivered 21 days after the first.

President Trump’s vaccine initiative, Operation Warp Speed, supported three vaccine platforms for combatting COVID-19, with two companies working in each category. The operation wanted to hedge its bets and maximize production capacity by shepherding multiple drugmakers’ vaccines to approval and delivery.

The Novavax vaccine uses a “recombinant protein” technology. A partnership between Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline uses a similar technology.

AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are using an adenovirus platform and could seek approval in the first two months of the new year. The J&J version only requires one dose, so its approval could speed the immunization campaign as the virus surges across America, Europe and elsewhere.

Two “messenger RNA” vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, have been approved and are being used in all the states.

