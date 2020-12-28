A senior Army Green Beret officer was in custody on Monday in the Tacoma, Washington, area following his arrest the day before on domestic violence charges, according to local police records.

Col. Owen Ray had been chief-of-staff for the Army’s I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord when he was arrested by officers with the Lakewood Police Department. Jail records indicate he is accused of assault, unlawful imprisonment and making death threats. Bail has not yet been set.

An I Corps spokesman on Monday said Col. Ray has been suspended from his position as chief-of-staff.

“We are monitoring the allegations of domestic assault and felony harassment against Col. Ownen Ray. We have been in contact with local law enforcement, who has informed us that the investigation is still ongoing,” said the spokesman, Lt. Col. Neil Pentilla.

Col. Ray had been commander of the Army’s 1st Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord until July 2020 when he was transferred to I Corps headquarters.

Army officials said they are providing counseling, health support and legal assistance in the case.

“The safety of everyone involved is the command’s priority,” Lt. Col. Pentilla said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.