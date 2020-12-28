INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AP) - A high school principal in Maryland has sent a letter to the school community following the accidental shooting death of a 17-year-old.

The Capitol Gazette reports that Southern High School Principal Angela Hopkins wrote that students who are impacted should reach out to school counselors and other members of the Student Services team.

Hopkins wrote that the high school senior Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was lively and had a great sense of humor. She also wrote that he was a talented soccer player who was making his way to captain of the team.

She wrote that he has a younger brother and sister who he adored.

“He had an uncanny ability to touch people in a way that bonded them together,” Hopkins wrote.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate the death on Christmas. Police said that Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm when the weapon discharged.

Police said a 13-year-old was in procession of the firearm when it fired. Juarez was struck in the upper body and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.