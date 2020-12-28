TUNAS, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri man is accused in the death of his infant son.

KYTV-TV reports that 24-year-old Brantly Scott of Tunas has been charged with child abuse resulting in death and child endangerment.

Deputies responded to Scott’s home on December 15 after a report of a baby not breathing. The child later died.

Doctors determined the infant had swelling and hemorrhaging of the brain and bruising on his forehead, jaw line and chest.

Investigators say Scott admitted to shaking the baby when the child failed to calm down, and throwing it on the bed.

Scott does not yet have a listed attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.