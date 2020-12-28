STEVENSVILLE, Mont. (AP) - A western Montana man was shot to death during a fight early Christmas morning, Ravalli County officials said.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for the shooting death early Friday of John Komitios, 39, a recent resident of Missoula, Flathead and Lake counties, officials said. The suspect has not yet appeared in court.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Stevensville shortly after midnight.

Komitios had been shot several times with a handgun and died at the scene, Sheriff Steve Holton said.

