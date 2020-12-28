LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A police cruiser has been stolen and wrecked in southwestern Michigan by a 25-year-old woman who slipped from handcuffs after being arrested earlier for drunken driving.

The woman had been taken into custody about 3 a.m. Monday after a crash in Lockport Township, authorities said.

She was placed in the rear seat of a St. Joseph sheriff’s office vehicle. After getting free of the handcuffs, she climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said she drove off in the cruiser but struck a utility pole and several trees. She was caught after trying to run away. She was jailed on numerous charges.

Lockport Township is north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.

