A Shanghai court has sealed the fate of lawyer-turned-citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her “provoking” COVID-19 reporting.

The 37-year-old woman who is accused of “provoking trouble” and “picking quarrels” with her earlier reporting on the global pandemic will spend the next four years behind bars — if she lives that long.

Zhan has been on a hunger strike for months after being detained in May for making “false remarks.”

“[She] looked devastated,” Ren Quanniu, one of Zhang Zhan‘s lawyers, said of his client’s reaction to the sentencing Monday, BBC reported.

“Maybe I have a rebellious soul,” Zhan, who was warned of her February reports from Wuhan, said in an interview obtained by BBC. “I’m just documenting the truth. Why can’t I show the truth?”

Her lawyers say that she is restrained throughout the day and force-fed through a feeding tube.

Leo Lan, a research and advocacy consultant for the rights group Network of Chinese Human Rights Defenders, told BBC that Chinese officials are sending a clear message Zhan‘s arrest and sentencing.

“The Chinese government is very determined to silence her and intimidate other citizens who tried to expose what happened in Wuhan,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.